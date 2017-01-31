UPDATE: Large water main break fixed after many without water in Carbondale, IL

The water main break is fixed and everyone is back to having water.

The Carbondale Police Department confirmed the main break was fixed at 5:55 a.m.

Carbondale Public Works crews were on the scene of a large water main break on S. Wall Street, between E. Grand Avenue and E. Park Street.

Much of the northeast part of Carbondale was without water while other parts of the city have very low water pressure. Repairs were expected to take about eight hours.

Drivers were also encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area if at all possible.

