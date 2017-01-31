2 teens charged in armed robbery of KY clothing store

Two teenagers were arrested on Monday after allegedly committing an armed robbery at a women's clothing store in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on January 31, 2017, Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at The Pink Tractor women's clothing store in Grand Rivers. The caller reported that a masked white female entered the store and brandished a pistol.

The suspect allegedly fired the pistol into the ceiling before opening the cash register and stealing $90 in cash and coins. Troopers responded to the business and proceeded to conduct a criminal investigation.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., investigators went to a home in Grand Rivers and found a 13-year-old female and a 14-year-old male at that location.

Through the investigation it was learned that the juvenile female and juvenile male committed the robbery together.

The female juvenile has been charged with first-degree robbery (a class B felony) and first-degree wanton endangerment (a class D felony). The male juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery (a class B felony).

Both juveniles were lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. The Kentucky State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. The investigation continues by Detective Michael Robichaud.

