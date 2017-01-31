Assault reported near SEMO campus

According to Southeast Missouri State University’s Campus Violence Prevention office, an assault occurred near campus around the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Harmony.

The assault happened on Jan. 25 around 9 p.m. The victim reported that while he was walking back to campus from his off-campus workplace, he was jumped, punched and pushed into the bushes.

The perpetrator is described as a white male in his mid-20s, about six feet tall, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds with short curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue quarter-zip sweater and possibly driving a black vehicle.

The victim said he did not know the alleged perpetrator.

The incident was reported to the Campus Violence Prevention Office on Monday, Jan. 30.

