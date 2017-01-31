Assault reported near SEMO campus

Don’t miss Cape Girardeau’s fifth semi-annual Downtown Tailgate Flea Market on Sunday, May 7.
Don’t miss Cape Girardeau’s fifth semi-annual Downtown Tailgate Flea Market on Sunday, May 7.
It's Cinco De Mayo! Here's your guide to fiesta essentials you must include in your celebration.
It's Cinco De Mayo! Here's your guide to fiesta essentials you must include in your celebration.
Paducah Police responded to a single-car crash at Well Springs Dermatology, located at 2721 West Park Drive on Thursday.
Paducah Police responded to a single-car crash at Well Springs Dermatology, located at 2721 West Park Drive on Thursday.
Officials in Union County, Illinois are encouraging residents in low-lying areas, especially in the Mississippi River bottoms, to consider voluntarily evacuating.
Officials in Union County, Illinois are encouraging residents in low-lying areas, especially in the Mississippi River bottoms, to consider voluntarily evacuating.
In 2011, Cairo, Illinois was the center of attention and the decision was made to blow the Birds Point Levee in Mississippi County, Missouri to save Cairo.
In 2011, Cairo, Illinois was the center of attention and the decision was made to blow the Birds Point Levee in Mississippi County, Missouri to save Cairo.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.