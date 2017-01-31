Heartland Muslims hold meeting at SIU

As protests take place both at home and abroad over President Trump's executive order keeping refugees out of America, one group of Muslims in Carbondale, Illinois met to discuss exactly what the order means to them.

Nearly two dozen people showed up to the meeting, including a number of students.

Topics ranged from media coverage and relations with the news, to safety concerns on SIU's campus

"We as Americans, who are Muslims have the right to be secure and not lumped in with the people causing the difficulty and the harm," Karim Abdullah said at the meeting.

Three states have announced plans to sue the Trump administration over the bans. Massachusetts and New York joined Washington State in challenging President Trump.

