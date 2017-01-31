MO death row inmate convicted in 1998 triple murder executed

Mark Christeson, who was convicted in 1998 for killing three people, was executed Tuesday, Jan. 31 just after 7 p.m.

Christeson had asked for a stay of execution from both the governor and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both requests were denied.

In a statement released by the office of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, the governor has denied clemency to Mark Christeson, a man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998.

The governor released the following statement:

I have reviewed the facts of Mark Christeson’s case. He was convicted by a jury of the violent rape and murder of a young mother and the murder of her two young children. On the night of February 1, 1998, Mr. Christeson’s violent and cruel rampage tore apart a family and tragically ended the lives of a young mother, and her son and daughter. The unspeakably violent nature of this crime led a jury to convict Mr. Christeson on three counts of capital murder. The jury found that these brutal crimes warranted the death penalty. As Governor, clemency is a power and a process I take seriously. I have thoughtfully considered the facts of this case. I have done a comprehensive review of the request from Mr. Christeson. After deliberate consideration, I deny clemency. My decision today upholds the decision handed down by the jury and upheld by both state and federal courts. As preparations are made to carry out the sentence, I ask that Missourians remember Susan Brouk, Adrian Brouk, and Kyle Brouk at this time and keep their family members and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May God bless them and their families.

