Coroner identifies driver killed after semi crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

A Tennessee driver died in semi crash just south of Marion, Illinois near milepost 51 on Interstate 57 on Tuesday.

Multiple crews responded to the scene after a semi truck, operated by Daniel Mark Metzger, 65, of Obion, Tenn., went down a steep embankment and into some trees at around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle hit several trees before stopping. Metzger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The right lane of I-57 south at the crash scene was closed for about two hours until the semi was removed.

The ISP was assisted by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake of Egypt Fire and Ambulance, Williamson County Coroner’s Office, and Vernell’s Towing.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The crash is still under investigation.

