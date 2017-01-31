Coroner identifies driver killed after semi crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

A Wayne County, Missouri man is shaken up, but alive, after being caught in flash floods over the weekend.
The Perry County Emergency Management Agency has established a disaster resource hot line for any residents residing in Perry County, Illinois that have been affected by the recent flooding.
Southeast Missouri State University’s new Center for Speech and Hearing was officially dedicated Friday, May 5 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility.
A Missouri motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving another driver in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
