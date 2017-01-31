McCracken Co. deputies: man shot while stealing vehicle

A man shot while allegedly trying to steal a vehicle is behind bars in McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

On Wednesday, February 1, deputies identified the man as Benjamin Upchurch, 26.

He faces charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, first wanton endangerment, driving under the influence (third offense) and driving on suspended license.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Upchurch was released from the hospital on Tuesday, January 31 at around 6 p.m. after being treated for a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder.

At that time, he was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

At around 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Ogden Landing Road for a vehicle theft complaint.

Deputies said it appeared that the property owner saw a man trying to steal a vehicle from his property.

According to the property owner, the man got into a Dodge pickup and started driving off of his property, crashing through a closed gate.

The property owner, a 22-year-old man, reported to deputies that the vehicle was driving in his direction, so he fired a handgun in the direction of the truck.

The truck was later found at the intersection of Ogden Landing Road and Cairo Road.

Deputies say the driver surrendered without incident.

They said as the driver got out of the truck, it was clear he had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, the driver of the truck appeared to be under the influence.

Plans to present the investigation to a McCracken County Grand Jury are expected to take place on Feb. 28 to determine if any other charges or arrests will be made.

