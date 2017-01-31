'Share the road' signs placed in 2 MO counties for horse and buggies

You might have noticed a few new road signs in St. Francois County and Madison County today.

Both counties are adding new signs alerting drivers that there might be horse and buggies on Highway Double O and the surrounding roads.

A new Mennonite community is being started in the area just off highways Double O and Double D, and because of that the Missouri Department of Transportation is putting in signs to make drivers are aware.

Officials with MoDOT said the horse and buggies have as much right to the roads as cars, and that the signs are there so drivers aren't caught off guard by slower traffic.

"Any time you have vehicles traveling at vastly different speeds it can be very dangerous and that's why we need those signs to let people know that there could be that potential speed difference and let people know to kind of watch out and move over if you need to," Brian Okenfuss, a MoDOT engineer, said.

Drivers can pass the buggies, but MoDOT wants you to make sure you pass them at a safe distance and when you have a clear sight of the road ahead.

More signs are expected to be put up in the next couple of weeks.

