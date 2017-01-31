2 arrested in connection to East Prairie, MO storage shed thefts

Two people were arrested in connection to a series of storage shed thefts in East Prairie, Missouri.

Leslie Ann Henderson, 37, was arrested for stealing and hindering prosecution of a felony.

Michael Metz, 41, was also arrested and charged with stealing and possession of burglary tools.

According to East Prairie police, they received an anonymous tip about a stolen items possibly being found at the 100 block of N. Miller St.

Officers responded and received consent to search. They said they found numerous items that had been reported stolen.

According to police, there was a rash of burglaries involving storage sheds and it is believed these burglaries happened around East Prairie and Mounds, Ill.

Currently, police said items from four separate victims have been recovered and returned.

Police said a total of more than $30,000 worth of property was reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and police said items are still being recovered.

