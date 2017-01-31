Southeast political professor explains importance of Supreme Court pick

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for Supreme Court nominee in a speech on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.

A Southeast political professor says this will be important in how decisions in our country are made, but he believes it's not this particular seat President Trump is more interested in filling.

Jason Sides is a political professor at Southeast.

"He's trying to fulfill as many campaign promises as possible at a very early date!" Sides said.

Sides said after Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia died in the middle of the 2016 election, his seat played a big role in Americans choosing their President.

"The voters that did vote for Trump, I'm sure were voting with the purpose of replacing Scalia with somebody who was in a similar mode," he said.

And that's what President Donald Trump plans to deliver.

"We'll be announcing a supreme court justice that I think everyone will be very, very impressed with!" Sides said.

Mr. Trump narrowed his choices to two men – 51-year-old Judge Thomas Hardiman and 49-year-old Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Both men align with the ideals of Scalia.

Sides said though this seat is important, it's the three seats that are expected to be open soon that will do more influential.

"If these three position are filled by President Trump that would significantly shift the balance of the court in favor of the conservatives," he said.

After blocking Former President Obama's supreme court nomination – some democrats say they plan to stall Trump's nomination.

Sides said it may be a move they should rethink.

"The republicans can enact the nuclear option which removes the filibuster for supreme court nominations," he said. "If that is the case and republican do, you will have not only this justice, but potentially three others being confirmed by a simple majority vote."

This may not be the last time Mr. Trump chooses a Supreme Court judge as some judges grow older and may retire.

