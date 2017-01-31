Pres. Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has picked Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump announced his replacement for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.

Before leaving office, former President Obama picked Judge Merrick Garland as Scalia's replacement, but Republicans decided to push off the vote until after the election.

Trump has recently faced scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans alike for some of his recent executive orders, including issuing a travel ban on immigrants from seven Middle-Eastern countries.

