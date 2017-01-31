Paducah native named to KY Tennis Hall of Fame

Chuck Cooper, Jane Gamble & Eric Quigley inducted into the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame. (Source: USTA)

A Paducah native has been named to the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame.

Jane Gamble, along with Chuck Cooper and Eric Quigley, both of Louisville, were honored during a banquet in Louisville on Jan. 28.

A committee of 11 people from across the state worked together to select this year's Hall of Fame inductees.

Gamble serves on the National Community Tennis Association Committee and the USTA Southern Nominating Committee.

In addition to her involvement in several other organizations, Gamble worked to raise money to build the Chad Gamble Tennis Courts at Tilghman High School. That facility received the USTA Facility of the Year Award in 2006.

She also chaired a campaign to build bathroom facilities for Bob Noble Park in Paducah.

Gamble was also awarded the USTA Kentucky Volunteer of the Year in 2016.

