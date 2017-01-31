2/1/17 - Give Blood

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Did you know that 97 percent of us will need blood at some point in our lives? Whether it's a medical need, a bad car accident, a natural disaster, or you require cancer treatment – you may need blood. But right now, there's not enough blood to fill the need. The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood donations nationwide. In our area, you can help by rolling up your sleeves to give blood at a local blood drive or scheduling an appointment at your local Red Cross office.

A single blood donation can save up to three lives but, according to the Red Cross, only five percent of people eligible to donate ever do. That seems backwards doesn’t it? 97 percent of us will need it but only 5 percent of us are willing to donate. Don’t you think it’s time for that to change?

If you’ve never given blood before, here’s what’s involved. You read through some paperwork and get your iron tested to make sure you’re eligible. Then one pint of blood is taken from your arm. It's easy, and you even get juice and cookies afterwords. The best part is you leave knowing you are potentially saving a life.

From start to finish – the whole donation process takes less than an hour. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Will you fill the need? Please, roll up your sleeve and give the gift of life. The life you save could very well be your own, or someone you love.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

