Salukis picked 2nd in preseason MVC Baseball poll

The Southern Illinois University baseball team has been picked to finish 2nd in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason baseball poll.

The Salukis received three of the eight possible first-place votes and have the program's highest spot in the preseason poll since 2006.

Michael Baird, Logan Blackfan and Chad Whitmer were all named to the 14 man preseason All-MVC team.

2017 MVC Preseason Poll

1. Dallas Baptist

2. Southern Illinois

3. Missouri State

4. (T) Indiana State

4. (T) Wichita State

6. Bradley

7. Evansville

8. Illinois State

