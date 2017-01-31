Fire crews battle pasture fire in Cape Girardeau County

Firefighters from two departments worked together to put out a large fire about three miles east of Whitewater Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Whitewater and Gordonville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire at the junction of Highways A and F on Jan. 31.

Investigators on scene estimate about 4 acres of pasture land burned.

The fire got within 20 yards of a mobile home. It was not damaged.

According to firefighters on the scene, because of the lack of moisture this winter, dry conditions, and wind simply burning trash, brush or discarding a burning cigarette can ignite the ground cover.

