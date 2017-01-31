ATV patrols planned in Marshall Co., KY

Complaints about ATV use in the Hardin, Kentucky area have prompted action by law enforcement.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, there will be a public meeting to discuss deputies patrolling the area by ATV.

That public meeting will take place on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building in Hardin.

Leaders want to hear from land owners that have issues with ATVs riding on their property and those who ride in the area.

