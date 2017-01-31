Man behind bars after 2 armed robberies in Metropolis, IL

A man is behind bars after an armed robbery at the Speedy Mart in Metropolis, IL.

According to police, two robberies happened at the same location within two days of each other.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and searched for the robbery suspect who was last seen running northbound on Coburn at 4:02 p.m., Jan. 30, 2017.

Investigators couldn't identify the suspect in the video of the first armed robbery, but video from the second one lead investigators to Anthony Williams, 35, of Metropolis.

He was spotted about an hour after the crime walking on North Avenue near 16th Street.

Before officers could make contact with Williams, they said he started to run away.

After a foot chase through several back yards for about 3 blocks, Williams was taken into custody.

He's charged with two counts of armed robbery.

