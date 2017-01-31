Dexter man found guilty on child porn charges

Don Walden is 80 years old and put his home in Olive Branch, Illinois up for sale due to one too many floods.
In 2011, Cairo, Illinois was the center of attention and the decision was made to blow the Birds Point Levee in Mississippi County, Missouri to save Cairo.
The Landing, one of Van Buren’s biggest attractions, is closed after high waters damaged much of their buildings.
Amanda Goodwin moved her a few weeks ago from around Nashville to be a youth pastor at Van Buren's First Baptist Church. She never imagined her house would be gone, and her church severely damaged.
The St. Louis Cardinals have clarified their initial statement about tickets to the games during Spring Flood '17.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.
