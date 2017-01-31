Dexter man found guilty on child porn charges

A Stoddard County jury found a Dexter man guilty on six counts of possession of child pornography.

Verl J. Cato, 45, downloaded multiple video clips of children portraying sex acts in 2011.

When officers searched Cato's home in early 2012, they seized three laptop computers, one desktop computer, and an external hard drive from the home.

Only one of the computers, which belonged to Cato, contained 35 videos that police say "consisted of young children under the age of 18 years old engaging in explicit sexual contact with other children, adult males, and females.

Court documents show that the computer also had numerous other videos of "questionable age children."

Verl was arrested in 2012. A jury found him guilty of six charges on January 31, 2017.

He could spend up to 15 years in prison for each count of possession of child pornography.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.