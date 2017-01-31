IN CUSTODY: Carlisle Co. man wanted for attempted murder

A Carlisle County man once considered armed and dangerous is in police custody in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Brady L. Ray, 48, of Arlington, was wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-wife.

Just after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called to Ray's ex-wife's home in Graves County.

Investigators say Ray broke into the house and tried to kill her by assaulting her with a blunt object.

The victim and a child were able to get out through a bedroom window and run to a neighbor's house for help.

Ray is accused of chasing the two down as they were running away, and left the area when a neighbor intervened to help.

