IN CUSTODY: Carlisle Co. man wanted for attempted murder

A former Hamilton County, Illinois high school teacher faces felony charges after allegedly having sexual relations with a student.
Dr. Glenn Poshard has resigned as president of Morthland College less than three months after he accepted the job.
Driving through high water is not only dangerous, it could hit you in the wallet, too.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Wednesday, May 3.
A woman from Henderson, Kentucky made a tough choice to leave her job in hopes of earning a Bachelor's degree.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
