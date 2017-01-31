Alzheimer's Association to host dementia behaviors class in Paducah

The Alzheimer's Association, along with the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, will host an "Understanding and Relating to Dementia Related Behaviors" class to educate those who have a loved one suffering from dementia.

The class is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, located at 2025 New Holt Rd. in Paducah.

The goal of the class is to learn strategies on behavioral messages with dementia, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges.

Registration is required by calling 1(800) 272-3900 or clicking here.

This class is designed for family members, not professionals and a $5 donation is suggested.

