Indiana man killed in crash in Murray, KY

An Indiana man has died after a crash that was discovered early Tuesday morning in Murray, Kentucky.

According to the police department, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a driver who said they noticed damage to a fence on Robertson Road North.

That officer found the damage and upon investigation, located a vehicle in the field behind the fence. It happened around 2:45 a.m.

Investigators say an SUV driven by Chad Smith, 38, of Newburgh, had been traveling north and crossed the southbound lane and hit a tree and the fence before it stopped in an open field.

The coroner pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

Another officer was called to the area for an accident reconstruction.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

