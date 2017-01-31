Kentucky Department of Agriculture proposes legislation to help feed the hungry

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has proposed legislation that would help businesses and individuals who want to donate food to organizations that serve hungry Kentuckians.

“These measures would provide incentives and protections for those who want to join the fight against hunger in Kentucky,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “This is due to the work of the Hunger Task Force, which met for the first time last spring. This is just the beginning of our efforts to reduce food insecurity in the Commonwealth."

One proposal would double the tax credit for food products donated to food banks to 20 percent. The tax is currently at 10 percent and is expected to expire at the end of the year.

The second proposal would strengthen the shield against legal liability for food donations beyond that of the federal Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, making Kentucky’s food donor immunity shield one of the strongest in the nation.

KDA will join the Kentucky Association of Food Banks to host the annual Rally to Solve Hunger on Feb. 7 at noon. at the Capitol Rotunda to help raise awareness of hunger problems in Kentucky.

Click here for more information about the Hunger Initiative and the Hunger Task Force.

