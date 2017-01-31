This day in 1985: Jack Clark joins the Cardinals

Pitchers and catchers will report for spring training in just a couple of weeks. So while we're talking baseball, let's head back to this date in 1985.

That's when the Cardinals put a slugger in the middle of their lineup. The team traded David Green, Jose Uribe and Dave LaPoint to the Giants for Jack Clark.

"The Ripper" was 29 at the time, but was coming off knee surgery. Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog desperately wanted Clark. He had traded his only power source, George Hendrick, to the Pirates two months earlier. Clark was ready for a move. He didn't like playing at San Francisco's Candlestick Park.

Clark was an instant hit with fans. He was one of the best pull hitters in the game, slamming 22 home runs in leading the Cards to a 101-61 record. His most memorable homer was his game winner against the Dodgers, which clinched the pennant in Game Six of the NLCS.

He spent three years in St. Louis and helped lead the team to a pair of World Series appearances. He left as a free agent following the 1987 season. But fans still have fond memories of Jack "The Ripper," who Herzog said could pull a bullet.

