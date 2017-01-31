This day in 1985: Jack Clark joins the Cardinals

Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
The Army Corps of Engineers is telling boaters to beware of hidden underwater hazards from high water while boating near shore on Corps lakes.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will decide if a proposed amendment that would virtually eliminate DWI checkpoints will become law.?
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.
