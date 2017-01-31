February 1 celebrity birthdays

A downed tree and utility line is blocking KY 877 near Arlington, Kentucky.
The Department of Natural Resources says what you should not do is use them in playgrounds, sandboxes, or other areas of direct human contact as the sand may have been exposed to harmful bacteria in floodwater.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
The Army Corps of Engineers is telling boaters to beware of hidden underwater hazards from high water while boating near shore on Corps lakes.
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.
