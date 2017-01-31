February 1 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list has a musical theme.

He was a member of the British boy band One Direction. The group was known for hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Drag Me Down. Harry Styles is 23 today. By the way, there are rumors out there that the guys want to get back together to record some new music. We'll see what happens.

She's the daughter of rock 'n roll royalty who went on to pursue her own career in music. Lisa Marie Presley is 49 today.

He's a member of both the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. He and his brother had a string of hits in the late 1950's and early 1960's including: Wake Up Little Susie, Bye Bye Love, Cathy's Clown, Bird Dog and many many others. Don Everly is 80 today.

He was a singer with the 1970's band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show. You heard him on one of the group's biggest hits: The Cover of the Rolling Stone. Known for his eye patch and cowboy hat, Ray Sawyer is 80 today.

She's a mixed martial artist who at one time was considered the top pound for pound female fighter in the sport. She's also done a little acting appearing in Furious 7. Ronda Rousey is 30 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his role on the Showtime series Dexter. He also appeared in the HBO series Six Feet Under. Michael C. Hall is 46 today.

