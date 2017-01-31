Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

A traffic violation on Cairo Road, in Paducah, KY leads to a drug arrest.

At 12:25 a.m., on Jan. 31, 2017, Deputy Dustin Awbery stopped a vehicle near Pugh’s Midway.

Awbery suspected Chelsea Figley, 18, of Paducah was under the influence and had her do a standard field sobriety test; which then indicated Figley was under the influence while operating the vehicle.

Deputies located methamphetamine and items of paraphernalia, including a glass smoking pipe and digital scales during a search of the vehicle.

Duloxetine pills were also found in the vehicle and were not prescribed to Figley.

Figley did not have a valid driver's license, she was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

She faces charges including; failure to dim headlights, no tail lamps, no operators-moped license, operating a Motor vehicle under influence alcohol/ drugs, possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, illegal possession of legend drugs.

