Four things you need to know on 1/31

There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Members of several departments worked together to sandbag a levee breach.
Members of several departments worked together to sandbag a levee breach.
Dozens of people met in St. Mary, Missouri Thursday morning to help sandbag.
Dozens of people met in St. Mary, Missouri Thursday morning to help sandbag.
A crew from Ameren Missouri is working in the 1600 block of Brucher Street in Cape Girardeau after a tree brought down a power line.
A crew from Ameren Missouri is working in the 1600 block of Brucher Street in Cape Girardeau after a tree brought down a power line.
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.