Four things you need to know on 1/31

Tuesday is the day to get outside while you can, Laura Wibbenmeyer says it’s the pick of the week! It will be the warmest day of the week by far with temps in the 40s as you walk out the door, and 50s by lunchtime with some sunshine to help shake off the winter blues. But winter’s not over yet, regular February weather returns tomorrow as temperatures drop towards the end of the week. FIRST ALERT: We may see some winter weather this weekend.

Supreme Court Judge: President Trump is expected to name his pick for Supreme Court judge today after more fallout and protests over his immigration and travel ban. Last night, the President fired acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, for refusing to defend the executive order calling the Obama Administration appointee "weak on borders."

Halt execution: Attorneys for a Missouri death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution. Mark Christeson is scheduled for lethal injection Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, 2017. The 37-year-old was convicted in the 1998 killings of Susan Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son in Vichy, Missouri.

Child abuse investigation: The state is investigating alleged child abuse at a Missouri mental health center. Southwest Baptist University dismissed two students after a graphic video showing what is thought to be one of the school's football players surfaced on social media. The video shows what is thought to be the athlete repeatedly punching a younger boy at the home court advantage mental health facility in Bolivar.

Breaking overnight: A high-speed chase in Los Angeles ends in a three car crash. No one was hurt. The driver of the car police were chasing knew she was in trouble. She didn't attempt to run away after the crash. Instead, she got out of her car and surrendered to police. She faces numerous charges this morning.

