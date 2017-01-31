Head-on crash in Washington Co., MO injures two drivers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Head-on crash in Washington Co., MO injures two drivers

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A head-on crash in Washington County, Mo. on Monday injures two drivers.

The crash happened on Route 32, less than a mile East of Cedar Creek Rd. around 3:13 p.m.

According to the Missouri highway patrol,  46-year-old Michael Parker, of Bonne Terre,  was driving westbound on Route 32, when for an unknown reason he crossed the center line and his car hit Eric Reimann’s car head-on.

Mr. Reimann, of Belgrade, Mo., and Mr. Parker were both seriously hurt in the crash and were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Troopers report that 63-year-old Reimann was wearing a seat belt and Mr. Parker was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

