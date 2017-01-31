Head-on crash in Washington Co., MO injures two drivers

According to MoDOT, all lanes of Interstate 55 at the Meramec River are now open.
River levels are falling after record and near-record flooding in parts of the Midwest, but the crisis is far from over.
Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?
The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems.
To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament on Thursday, May 4.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
The girl said that her family could not afford shoes and she wanted to get a pair for her 5-year-old sister.
