2 separate crashes occur in same spot in Christian Co., KY

The Kentucky State Police is investigating two different crashes that occurred at the exact same spot on Monday, Jan. 30

The KSP responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred on I-24 at the 92 mile marker in the eastbound lane just outside of Oak Grove, Kentucky. Immediately after that crash, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles at the same location.

A preliminary investigation showed that Steven Dunlap, 32, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on I-24 in the left lane. Dunlap lost control of his vehicle and struck the cable barrier off the left shoulder of the eastbound lane. Dunlap’s pickup came to final rest against the cable barrier. Dunlap was wearing his seat belt.

He was later transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment for possible injuries.

An investigation into the second collision showed that Mark Davis parked his 2015 Ford pickup on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane while he attempted to render assistance to Dunlap. Mary Butler, 52, of Denver, Colorado, was driving a 2016 Toyota passenger car eastbound on I-24. Kamil Butler, 4, of Denver, Colorado, was a passenger. At the same time, Vadims Gerasimov, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri, was driving a 2016 Freightliner eastbound on I-24.

Butler lost control of her vehicle and struck Davis’ unoccupied Ford pickup. Butler’s vehicle then re-entered the roadway and was hit by Gerasimov's Freightliner. Butler then came to final rest in the right lane of the roadway. Gerasimov then left the roadway off of the right shoulder and came to a final rest in a ditch.

Kamil Butler was transported to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee, for treatment for possible injuries sustained in the collision. Mary Butler, Kamil Butler, and Vadims Gerasimov were also all wearing their seat belts.

