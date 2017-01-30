Heartland hoops scores from Monday 1/30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland hoops scores from Monday 1/30

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland basketball scores from Monday 1/30

H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Notre Dame-80
Cape Central-60

Poplar Bluff-60
Neelyville-90

(Boys)

East Prairie-86
Delta-56

St. Vincent-72
Windsor-47

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Contreras, Szczur lead Cubs comeback over Phillies, 5-4

    Contreras, Szczur lead Cubs comeback over Phillies, 5-4

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:47 AM EDT2017-05-04 09:47:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

    Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

  • High School District Softball Championship scores

    High School District Softball Championship scores

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:25:58 GMT
    Here are Missouri High School District Championship scores from Wednesday 5/3. H.S. Softball Class 1 District Softball Championships Dist. 1 Portageville-10 NMCC-3 Dist. 2 Kennett-4 Senath-Hornersville-1 Dist. 3 Malden-6 Bernie-2 Oran-3 Scott City-5 Susp-3rd Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    Here are Missouri High School District Championship scores from Wednesday 5/3. H.S. Softball Class 1 District Softball Championships Dist. 1 Portageville-10 NMCC-3 Dist. 2 Kennett-4 Senath-Hornersville-1 Dist. 3 Malden-6 Bernie-2 Oran-3 Scott City-5 Susp-3rd Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

    St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:51:21 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

    The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

    •   
Powered by Frankly