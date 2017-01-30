SCC recognizes former players with honorary banners

Banners honoring the 1987 and 1990 SCC Saints basketball teams are revealed hanging inside the Edward M. Smith Center. (Source: Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College recognized former members from the 1987 and 1990 Saints basketball teams on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Six of the former players were recognized, along with banners revealed hanging inside the Edward M. Smith Center.

The 1987 basketball team won the regional championship with an overall record of 29-4.

Just a few seasons later, the 1990 Shawnee Saints posted an impressive 38-8 record as they won the regional championship.

