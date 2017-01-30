KY man arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky man has been arrested on numerous charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, January 30

At approximately 5:03 p.m., detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department saw a 1996 Chevrolet Suburban inbound on Old Mayfield Road.  The Suburban was driven by David A Cook, 36, of Bardwell, Kentucky.

Detectives were aware that Cook had an active felony warrant out of McCracken County. When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, Cook fled the scene. He was stopped a short time later on Fairmont Street after a brief vehicle pursuit.

Detectives and deputies arrested Cook without incident.

The felony fleeing/evading warrant stemmed from a prior vehicle pursuit involving Cook. Detective Sgt. Riddle had attempted to stop Cook in late 2016 in a separate incident. Cook fled at that time from Detective Sgt. Riddle. The pursuit as terminated due to the dangerous manner in which Cook was driving.

Cook was arrested, and along with a warrant out of McCracken County for fleeing/evading police and reckless driving, is charged with:

  • Fleeing/Evading Police - 2nd Degree
  • License to be in Possession
  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance
  • Failure to Produce an Insurance Card
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Register Transfer of a Motor Vehicle

 The investigation remains ongoing and other charges may be pending.

