1 injured in house fire in Crainville, IL

According to the Carterville Fire Department, fire crews battled a structure fire in Crainville, Illinois on Monday evening, January 30.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1300 block of Main St. in Crainville around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officials believe the fire was a result of a grease fire.

There was one minor injury reported, but that person did not have to go to the hospital.

Toni Harris and her boyfriend Cory Johnston were inside the home, as well as Harris' son, 7, and her daughter, 4.

"It was a little bit of grease on the stove that got out of hand very quickly and I couldn’t get it under control," Harris said. "My daughter smelled the smoke in the living room."

She said she went into the kitchen to find out where the smell was coming from. She tried to turn the stove off and then it exploded.

"We had a fire extinguisher but even that was on fire."

The family is accepting donations at the Carterville City Hall. They lost everything and need everything.

They said they want to thank everyone in the community for helping; people even helped clothe the kids this morning for school.

"Blessed," she said. "Very blessed. She wanted to go back in there because she was very close to her stuffed animals because she wanted all of them...we are just really happy that they knew what to do. I praise their school that they knew how to get out of there. I was in a panic. You think you know what you're gonna do when something like that happens. You have no idea!"

The home is considered a total loss.

