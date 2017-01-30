Trash collection change for President's Day in Jackson, Mo.

In observance of President's Day, Jackson, Mo.'s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Monday, February 20. In addition, the recycling center will also be closed.

If your garbage would normally be collected on Monday, it will instead be be picked up on Tuesday, February 21. Tuesday's normal route remains the same.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department (573-243-2333) or the Public Works Department (573-243-2300). You can also visit www.jacksonmo.org or facebook.com/jacksonmo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.