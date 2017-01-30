SIU releases statement on impact of President Trump's executive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU releases statement on impact of President Trump's executive order

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois has released its first statement regarding the impact of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and travel.

88 students on campus from seven different countries are affected by the ban, but the SIU president said that none of these students are currently traveling or studying abroad outside the u-s.

A series of meetings will be held for these students and for the school to answer questions and provide support. In the meantime, the White House is continuing to defend this executive order.

