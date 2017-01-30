Cape fire crews respond to small grass fires along portion of I-55

The Cape Girardeau Police Department, along with Cape fire crews, responded to a report of a series of small grass fires along a portion of I-55 in Cape Girardeau County, MO.

The fires are near mile marker 94 and are causing heavy smoke in some areas, making driving difficult and creating hazardous conditions for motorists.

All lanes of traffic are now back open.

The fires are now out, but crews are still on scene and traffic is still affected.

