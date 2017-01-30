Cape fire crews respond to small grass fires along portion of I-55

The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems.
The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems.
To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament on Thursday, May 4.
To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament on Thursday, May 4.
Three truckloads of bottled water arrived in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3 for those impacted by Spring Flood '17.
Three truckloads of bottled water arrived in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3 for those impacted by Spring Flood '17.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliate foundations are opening community flood recovery funds for several of the southern Missouri areas most severely affected by this week’s historic flooding.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliate foundations are opening community flood recovery funds for several of the southern Missouri areas most severely affected by this week’s historic flooding.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.