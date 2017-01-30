Deputies: Prisoner shoves cart into nurse, officer while trying to escape custody at hospital

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a prisoner tried to escape custody while at the hospital on January 28.

According to deputies, at around 3:10 p.m., corrections officers were at Crossroads Community Hospital guarding prisoner, 35-year-old Joshua Hart, of West Plains, Mo.

Hart was in the custody of the sheriff's office on a Mt. Vernon Police Department case for vehicular hijacking.

Deputies say Hart shoved a table into a nurse and corrections officer and tried to escape from the hospital.

The corrections officer was able to chase Hart down and restrain him. The other corrections officer and hospital staff assisted in handcuffing him.

Hart was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center. He is now facing additional charges of escape and aggravated battery to police.

