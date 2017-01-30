Dexter PD looking for man in connection to counterfeit money - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter PD looking for man in connection to counterfeit money

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Dexter Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Dexter Police Department/Facebook)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

The Dexter Police Department is looking for a man in connection to counterfeit money being used at an area business.

Police say they need the public's help identifying the man. They would like to speak to him.

If you can help identify him, you are asked to call 573-624-5512.

