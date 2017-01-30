Dexter PD looking for man in connection to counterfeit money

In Carter County, Missouri, residents of Van Buren were focused on cleaning up on Wednesday, May 3 after much of the town was under water.
A semi truck crash on Interstate 24 at the 7 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky is blocking one lane.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Alexander County, Illinois is seeing major flooding from the Mississippi River.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Floodwaters continue to rise in some areas as more unwanted rain and storms push through.
