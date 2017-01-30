January 31 celebrity birthdays

He got his start as a member with the boy band 'N Sync. He left the group for a solo career which has won him 9 Grammy Awards. His hits include: Sexyback, My Love, What Goes Around Comes Around and last year's Cant' Stop the Feeling. Justin Timberlake is 36 today.

He's one half of the country duo Florida Georgia Line. He's the half from Georgia. Their hits include: Cruise, This is How We Roll and H.O.L.Y. which is an acronym for High On Love You. Tyler Hubbard is 30 today.

He's a Hall of Fame Pitcher who recorded seven no-hitters which helped earn him the nickname "The Ryan Express. He played for four teams during his 27 year career: the Mets, Angels, Astros and Rangers. Since retirement he's held front office jobs with both the Astros and Rangers. Nolan Ryan is 70 today.

She's an actress who stars as Olivia in the ABC political drama Scandal. On the big screen she's had roles in Django Unchained, The Last King of Scotland and Ray. Kerry Washington is 40 today.

She's an anchor for Fox News who currently hosts The First 100 Days. Martha MacCallum is 53 today.

