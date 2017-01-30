This week in music: 1999 Baby One More Time

Time to take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we check the music charts from this week in 1999.

If you were out clubbing, these are likely some of the songs you were dancing to.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Third Eye Blind at number five with Jumper. The song was the fifth top ten single from the band's multi-platinum album Third Eye Blind and Blue.

At number four was I'm Your Angel which was a duet by R. Kelly and Celine Dion. The song would go on to spend six weeks at number one. So far it's the last number one by either artist.

Canadian singer Deborah Cox was in the number three spot with Nobody's Supposed to be Here. The song peaked at number two where it stayed for 8 weeks, making it one of the longest stays in the runner up spot in chart history. Despite being unable to take over the top spot, it remains the biggest hit of Cox's career.

In the number two position for this week in '99 was Brandy with Have You Ever? The ballad was written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. It would go on to become Brandy's second number one hit following The Boy is Mine.

And in the top spot was Britney Spears with her debut single. Baby One More Time ended up being the biggest selling song of the year. In fact it has sold over 10 million copies making it one of the biggest selling singles of all time. The video, which features Spears as a daydreaming student in a private school, has been voted as the top video of the 1990's. Many critics consider it one of the most influential videos of all time.

