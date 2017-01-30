USGS: 2.5M earthquake near Chaffee, MO

The USGS reports a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Chaffee, Missouri early on Monday morning, January 30.

According to the preliminary report, it happened around 3:12 a.m. about 15.4 miles south, southwest of Jackson and 16.8 miles west, southwest of Cape Girardeau.

It had a recorded depth of 14 kilometers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.