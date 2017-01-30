What you need to know for Monday 1/30

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines.

(Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press via AP). Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

It's Monday, January 30, 2017.

Here's what you need to know.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

From the 20s in the morning to lower 50s for the high today in parts of the Heartland. Looking ahead tomorrow, some areas will even see 60 degrees. Don't get too excited yet, but there's a small chance of flurries this weekend.

Making headlines:

Mosque shooting update - The death toll in a mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada has gone up to six and eight people were injured. Two suspects were arrested. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it an act of terrorism.

Justice pick - The White House says President Donald Trump could announce his nominee for Supreme Court justice as early as today. Click here a look at what to expect in the Senate.

Missing at sea - Malaysian authorities expanded the search for five Chinese tourists and a boat crew member still missing at sea today, two days after their boat sank off Borneo island.

Miss Universe crowned - Iris Mittenaere from France was crowned Miss Universe in the annual pageant held in the Philippines.

"Father of Pac-Man" dies - The man who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game has died. Masaya Nakamura was 91.

