In the Game: Free throws - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

In the Game: Free throws

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Free throws. These can make or break a game. Missed free throws can be some of the most haunting shots at the end of the game. 

They are known as some of the hardest shots to make, but what really goes into being a good free throw shooter?

We went to West Frankfort high school and enlisted senior Morgan Griffith to teach me how she shoots her free throws. 

Free throws can be some of the hardest shots in a basketball game, not so for Griffith. 

"I think it's one of the easier shots because I've shot them so much that, I don't know, it just became natural to me, " Griffith said with a chuckle.

Griffith is certainly a natural. She broke the all-time scoring record out at West Frankfort high school earlier this year, and she did it on a free throw.

"I just get up there and shoot it," Griffith said. "I don't think about anything else, I just try to concentrate on the rim."

But Griffith wasn't always a natural at her free throws. 

"In junior high, I wasn't the best at shooting free throws, but I wanted to become really good at it, so my dad would get up with me and we'd go shoot at 5:30 and then I'd go on with my normal routine," Griffith told me. "So we'd shoot about 100 every single morning before I went to school."

So, how does she shoot her free throws? 

After she broke down her footwork, hand placement and swished a few of her own, it was my turn. 

And just like they plagued me in high school, free throws are still my least favorite shots in basketball. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

    St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:51:21 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

    The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

  • SEMO football team helps sandbag at Red Star in Cape Girardeau, MO

    SEMO football team helps sandbag at Red Star in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-05-03 17:27:29 GMT

    The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.

    The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.

  • Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

    Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:35:17 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Tuesday night.

    Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly