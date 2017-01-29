In the Game: Free throws

The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.
The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.
The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.
The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.
Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Tuesday night.
Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.
Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.
Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.