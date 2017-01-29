In the Game: Free throws

Free throws. These can make or break a game. Missed free throws can be some of the most haunting shots at the end of the game.

They are known as some of the hardest shots to make, but what really goes into being a good free throw shooter?

We went to West Frankfort high school and enlisted senior Morgan Griffith to teach me how she shoots her free throws.

Free throws can be some of the hardest shots in a basketball game, not so for Griffith.

"I think it's one of the easier shots because I've shot them so much that, I don't know, it just became natural to me, " Griffith said with a chuckle.

Griffith is certainly a natural. She broke the all-time scoring record out at West Frankfort high school earlier this year, and she did it on a free throw.

"I just get up there and shoot it," Griffith said. "I don't think about anything else, I just try to concentrate on the rim."

But Griffith wasn't always a natural at her free throws.

"In junior high, I wasn't the best at shooting free throws, but I wanted to become really good at it, so my dad would get up with me and we'd go shoot at 5:30 and then I'd go on with my normal routine," Griffith told me. "So we'd shoot about 100 every single morning before I went to school."

So, how does she shoot her free throws?

After she broke down her footwork, hand placement and swished a few of her own, it was my turn.

And just like they plagued me in high school, free throws are still my least favorite shots in basketball.

