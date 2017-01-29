Murray State names new director of career services

Murray State University has named Matt Purdy as the new director of career services, pending approval by the University’s Board of Regents.

Purdy will begin his duties on March 1 and provide strategic leadership and administration of a comprehensive, university-wide career development program spanning career coaching, counseling, mentoring and other related functions to assist members of the university community while working closely with employers in the region, state and beyond.

Purdy most recently served as campus-wide Employer Relations Coordinator at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, directing several programs that led to substantial attendance growth among students and employers at the university’s career fairs.

Purdy also led the implementation of new customer service practices while actively meeting with employers in a multi-state region in order to assist students.

Purdy holds a Bachelor's of Science in Marketing and a Master's Degree in Business and Administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

"I am so excited to be joining the Murray State University family," Purdy said. "One of the most gratifying things in my career has been helping students realize their professional potential, and I'm looking forward to continuing that endeavor with the young men and women of Murray State."

“Matt’s extensive background and student-centered commitment will be a great fit for Murray State University,” Vice President of Student Affairs Don Robertson said. “Career development is an important facet of our university on many levels, and we’re confident that Matt will bring a level of knowledge, experience and customer service to lead our career services initiatives.”

