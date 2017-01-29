SIC theatre to present 'Little Women' Feb. 10 & 11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIC theatre to present 'Little Women' Feb. 10 & 11

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
Connect
(Source: Southeastern Illinois College) (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
(Source: Southeastern Illinois College) (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
(Source: Southeastern Illinois College) (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic is coming to the stage in Southeastern Illinois College’s production of Little Women.

The show will run Feb. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. in the George T. Dennis Visual & Performing Arts Center Theatre. 

Tickets for general seating are $8 for adults and $6 for students, staff and seniors.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling (618)-252-5400, ext. 2486 or 2487 or (618)-841-4649. Tickets may also be purchased via email.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly