SIU to host 2017 International Festival week

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate its students and their diversity during International Festival 2017.

The festival will run from Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb 10.

“Unity in Diversity” is the theme of this year’s celebration. The International Parade of Flags will kickstart the festival on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.. Some of the participating students will wear traditional homeland attire as they parade from Woody Hall to the Student Center’s International Lounge. There, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell will sign the International Festival proclamation and give the official welcome at 10:30 a.m.

The ever-popular International Food Fair gives participants the chance to sample cuisine from around the world. The fair is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Student Center Ballrooms. The menu will feature a wide variety of foods and drinks prepared by students from many countries. The public is welcome to attend.

Tickets are just 50 cents each and attendees can purchase items a la carte or as complete meals with the number of tickets required varying. Food fair tickets are available for purchase in advance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 at the Student Center Business Office windows, located on the second floor. Tickets will also be sold in advance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 near the north escalators on the first floor of the Student Center. Tickets will be available at the door, as well.

The Cultural Show on Feb. 10 at the Student Center Ballrooms will wrap up the festival. It begins at 7 p.m. SIU students from across the globe will spotlight their countries and cultures through performances of song, dance, short plays, martial arts demonstrations and various other acts. The family friendly show is free and open to the public.

You can find additional information, including the menu for the International Food Fair, by clicking here or by calling (618) 453-5714.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.