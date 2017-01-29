Chocolate Walk coming to downtown Ste. Genevieve

Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve will be hosting a Chocolate Walk on Saturday, Feb. 4.

This event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Come enjoy the day in Downtown Ste. Genevieve while collecting delicious chocolates.

Follow the provided map to visit participating shops and collect your chocolates.

Ticket prices are $10 per participant pre-sale and $15 per participant on the day of the event.

For more information about the event, click here.

