Heartland chocolate shop sees sales increase as Valentine's Day approaches

Written by Mike Mohundro
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Valentine's Day may still be two weeks away, but already there is an increase in sales.

While many think of ordering flowers for Valentine's Day, another hot item many get are chocolates. And one Heartland store is already seeing an increase on personal chocolate orders.

Kim Stevenson, Chocolate Works manager, said they have seen an increase in custom orders recently for Valentine's Day.

"We have probably made double the orders, the custom orders over this past week," Stevenson said.

Stevenson said customers can pretty much order anything involving chocolate, and that includes pictures and personal quotes. She said the main thing people have been ordering have been chocolate covered strawberries.

Stevenson said it's best to not only get those flowers, but to add some chocolate with them.

"It is very important," she said. "Women love chocolate."

Chocolate Works employee Farhann Karim said they anticipate getting even busier during the next couple of weeks, and have already accounted for getting the ingredients they need for the increase in sales.

"We already have our ingredients," Karim said. "Whatever they ask. If they add extra things, then we order."

"I anticipate the store being very busy over the next few weeks," Stevenson said. "We will be making a bunch of chocolate!"

