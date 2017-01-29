Source: Kansas City Royals sign former St. Louis Cardinal Brandon Moss to 2-year deal

A source with MLB says the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a two-year deal with former St. Louis Cardinal Brandon Moss.

The deal is reportedly for $12 million, pending a physical.

Club officials have not confirmed the agreement, and likely won't until after the physical.

The Royals would be Moss' seventh team in his career.

Moss, 33, hit 28 home runs in 464 plate appearances last season with the Cardinals. He finished with a .225 average and just a .300 on-base percentage.

